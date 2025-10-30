OneSpan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.5 million in its third quarter.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $239 million to $241 million.

