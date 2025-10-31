OneMain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.07 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

