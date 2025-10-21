Omnicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $341.3 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

