Omnicell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $310.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $306 million to $316 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion.

