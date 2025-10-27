Olin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $42.8 million.…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $42.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.