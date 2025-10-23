Old Republic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $279.5 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $279.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.