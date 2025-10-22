Old National Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $182.6 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $182.6 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $713 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $696.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.