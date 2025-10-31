Oil States International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported net income of $1.9 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported net income of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $165.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIS

