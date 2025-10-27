Ohio Valley Banc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Monday reported net income of $3…

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Monday reported net income of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Gallipolis, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVBC

