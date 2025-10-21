Oconee Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.3 million…

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Seneca, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The holding company for Oconee Federal Savings posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 million.

