OceanFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $17.3 million.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $174.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $103 million.

