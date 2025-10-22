Oceaneering International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $71.3 million in its third…

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $71.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $742.9 million in the period.

