NXP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $631 million.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.07 to $3.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

