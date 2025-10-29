Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NWPX Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NWPX Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 29, 2025, 4:53 PM

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.5 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWPX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up