NWPX Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.5 million.…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.5 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWPX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.