NVE: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

