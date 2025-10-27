Nucor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $607 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $607 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.63.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $8.52 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.16 billion.

