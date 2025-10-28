Novartis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.93 billion.…

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.91 billion in the period.

