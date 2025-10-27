Nov Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 27, 2025, 5:54 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $42 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

