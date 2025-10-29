NorthWestern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.2…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $387 million in the period.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.53 to $3.65 per share.

