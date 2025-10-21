Northrop Grumman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.67.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.49 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.72 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $25.65 to $26.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.7 billion to $41.9 billion.

