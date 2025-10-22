Northrim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.1 million…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.1 million in its third quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 72 cents per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

