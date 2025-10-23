Norfolk Southern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $711 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $711 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.16. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $3.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

