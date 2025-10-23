Nokia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $91.2 million. The…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $91.2 million.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $5.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.