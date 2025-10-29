NN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.2 million.

NN expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.