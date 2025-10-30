Live Radio
Nine Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 5:29 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $132 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NINE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NINE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

