Nicolet Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Thursday reported net income of $41.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.66 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $144 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $103.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

