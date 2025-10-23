Nextracker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $146.9 million.…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $146.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $905.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.3 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.04 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion.

