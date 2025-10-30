NexPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $43.1 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $43.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.5 million.

