NewtekOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $17.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 67 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $99.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.9 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.