Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Newmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Newmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 4:24 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $5.52 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up