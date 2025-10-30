NewMarket: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Thursday reported net income of $100.3 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Thursday reported net income of $100.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $10.67.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $690.3 million in the period.

