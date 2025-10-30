Newmark Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Thursday reported net income of $46.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Thursday reported net income of $46.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $863.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.