Newell Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $21 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 20 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 60 cents per share.

