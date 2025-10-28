New Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported net income of $142.3 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported net income of $142.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $462.5 million in the period.

