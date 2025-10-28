Neurocrine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $209.5…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $209.5 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $794.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.8 million.

