Netflix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.55 billion.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of $5.87 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.89 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $11.51 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $11.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.