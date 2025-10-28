NeoGenomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.1…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $187.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.6 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 12 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEO

