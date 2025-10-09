Neogen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported net income of $36.3 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported net income of $36.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $209.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.2 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $820 million to $840 million.

