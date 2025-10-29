NCS Multistage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.37.

The company posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period.

