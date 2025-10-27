NBT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported net income of $54.5 million…

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported net income of $54.5 million in its third quarter.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $241.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $186.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB

