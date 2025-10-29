Navient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86 million in…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86 million in its third quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $800 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $146 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.2 million.

