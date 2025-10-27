National Research: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Monday reported profit of $4.1 million in…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Monday reported profit of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

