National CineMedia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, National CineMedia said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $98 million.

