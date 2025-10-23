National Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Thursday reported net income of $4.4 million…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Thursday reported net income of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

The Blacksburg, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

