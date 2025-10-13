National American University: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) on Monday reported a…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) on Monday reported a loss of $101,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

