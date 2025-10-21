Nasdaq: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $423 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $423 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.32 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

