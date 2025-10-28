Nabors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $274.2 million.…



The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $16.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.67 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.37 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $825.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $818.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $841.7 million.

