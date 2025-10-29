MVB Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.1 million…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.1 million in its third quarter.

The Fairmont, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 75 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

