Mueller Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported profit of $208.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.88.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI

