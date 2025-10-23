MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $56.5 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $978.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199.3 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

